A piece of pro wrestling history has officially made its way back home.

Jimmy “The Mouth of the South” Hart has confirmed that his iconic megaphone, which was stolen last month, has been returned.

The incident occurred on November 29 while Hart was attending the annual WrestleCade convention in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The theft quickly gained attention online due to the megaphone’s legendary status in wrestling history.

On Saturday, WrestleCade shared a video featuring Hart himself, announcing the good news.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Jimmy Hart stated the following in the video:

“Guess what? We’ve got it back! Than you WrestleCade, thank you Tony Hunter, thank you everybody involved, this is unbelievable! Now I have my megaphone back, what a great Christmas present this is for me. And I want to wish everyone out there a merry, merry Christmas.”

A very welcome ending to an unexpected saga.

Shortly after the megaphone was taken, WrestleCade addressed the situation publicly, noting that the venue was covered by security cameras and that local police would be reviewing the footage. At the time, organizers emphasized that Hart was not interested in pressing charges and simply wanted the megaphone returned.

For those who missed it, the original statement WrestleCade released regarding the theft reads as follows:

“Someone stole Jimmy Hart’s megaphone at the convention yesterday. The venue has HD cameras and police will review the footage tomorrow. Jimmy isn’t looking to press charges — he just wants it back. If you took it, DM us. 12/2, the police investigation moves forward.”

THE MEGAPHONE MYSTERY… SOLVED During #WrestleCade Weekend, the unthinkable happened. Jimmy Hart’s ICONIC megaphone disappeared. 🎤 The questions have been nonstop.

Now, Jimmy Hart finally speaks and reveals what REALLY happened. Turn it up.

Hit play.

Get the answer. 👇 pic.twitter.com/76TXa0l0OH — WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) December 20, 2025