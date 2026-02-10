During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, the company announced that WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will be appearing at WWE World, the interactive fan experience tied to WrestleMania 42.

Fanatics later confirmed Austin’s involvement via Twitter (X).

Austin is scheduled to take part in autograph signings and photo opportunities on both days of WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19. At this time, those appearances at WWE World are the only officially announced engagements for “The Texas Rattlesnake” during WrestleMania week.

Obviously with WWE bringing in and advertising “Stone Cold” for their biggest weekend of the year, there is already heavy speculation among fans that the WWE legend could turn up during night one or two at WrestleMania 42.

“Stone Cold”’s most notable recent WrestleMania involvement came at WrestleMania 38, where he shocked fans by competing in an impromptu match against Kevin Owens on night one. He later resurfaced on night two following Vince McMahon’s match with Pat McAfee, delivering Stunners to McMahon, Austin Theory, and McAfee.

Austin also made a brief appearance at last year’s WrestleMania, where he helped announce the night two attendance figure.

WWE World is set to run from April 16 through April 20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall.

STONE COLD AT WWE WORLD! 🥶 Don’t miss your chance to meet @steveaustinBSR at WWE World during WrestleMania weekend! @fanatics_events 🎟️: https://t.co/8skSL5bYsw pic.twitter.com/DPeA9WSmIB — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2026