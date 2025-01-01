WWE’s broadcasting rights in India will shift to Netflix starting in April 2025, following the expiration of its long-standing agreement with Sony, according to reliable sources within Sony.

This transition marks the conclusion of a partnership that has lasted over two decades, during which Sony played a pivotal role in popularizing WWE content in India. Sony actively marketed WWE, co-promoted live events in the region, and helped elevate the profiles of WWE Superstars within the country.

The most recent five-year deal between WWE and Sony, valued at over $200 million, ensured that WWE’s weekly shows and pay-per-view events were broadcast live on Sony’s TV channels. These were available through cable, satellite, and internet providers, as well as on the SonyLIV app with a premium subscription.

In 2021, Sony made WWE Network content even more affordable by introducing it as a subscription tier on SonyLIV for under $5 annually, mirroring Peacock’s model in the U.S.

As WWE navigates this global shift in its distribution strategy, the Indian market serves as a critical test for the viability of premium streaming services in price-sensitive regions with deeply rooted viewing habits. India, home to WWE’s largest audience worldwide, could significantly influence the success of this transition to Netflix.

This move comes as WWE continues to thrive in its core markets of North America and Western Europe, further fueling its global expansion efforts.

Outside of India, WWE makes the highly-anticipated transition to the Netflix platform next week, with the launch of the weekly WWE Raw show on the subscription service set to debut on January 6 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

(H/T: Tathya Sachdev)