Shareholders suing over WWE’s merger with UFC have asked the Delaware Chancery Court to sanction Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul Levesque for allegedly failing to preserve Signal messages and handwritten notes tied to the formation of TKO Group Holdings. The plaintiffs claim key communications were deleted despite legal hold notices, and are seeking “adverse inferences” at trial that would allow the judge to assume the missing records were damaging.

The motion alleges Khan pushed executives to use Signal, which allows auto-deleting messages, for sensitive merger discussions and misconduct investigations involving McMahon. It also claims certain standard text messages with Endeavor Group Holdings executives were deleted during the 2023 sale process.

A newly highlighted allegation states McMahon, Khan, and Stephanie McMahon met with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and president Mark Shapiro in December 2022, weeks before McMahon returned to WWE’s board, to discuss a potential merger. Plaintiffs argue this supports their claim that the WWE–UFC deal was predetermined in Endeavor’s favor, with McMahon allegedly promised a powerful post-merger role.

Defendants deny wrongdoing.

The trial is currently scheduled for June. If shareholders prevail, the case could result in significant financial damages tied to the multibillion-dollar merger.

