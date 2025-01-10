Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock is not currently planned for WrestleMania, so fans hoping for that match may need to adjust their expectations.

According to one source, WWE’s plan since November has been to pair Cody Rhodes with John Cena for WrestleMania. This match had been a dream scenario for those close to Rhodes in the past. The plan was set in motion as a contingency, given WWE’s uncertainty about The Rock’s availability for WrestleMania.

Previously, it was reported that Cody Rhodes and The Rock were seen together at the Moana premiere, where they reportedly filmed something. However, sources indicated at the time that this footage might never be released and suggested that any potential tension between the two had been resolved. When following up recently, it was clarified that the interaction mirrored the type of segments typically seen on WWE Raw.

Currently, WWE’s creative team operates under the assumption that The Rock will not be competing at WrestleMania. However, they are aware that circumstances could change in the four months leading up to the event.

