A major format change is officially on the calendar for WWE SmackDown as the new year approaches.

During the December 12 episode of SmackDown, Michael Cole confirmed on commentary that the blue brand will be expanding back to a three-hour broadcast beginning January 2, 2026.

The news itself wasn’t entirely unexpected. The news was initially reported on November 14 that WWE was planning to move SmackDown back to a longer runtime, with internal discussions already pointing toward a return to three hours.

SmackDown previously made the jump to three hours in January 2025, running in that format through June before ultimately reverting back to a two-hour show. The shorter runtime has been in place since then, but that window is now closing.

With the change, WWE will once again have additional time each week to feature more matches, promos, and storyline development on Friday nights.

SmackDown continues to air live every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Possible Spoiler On WWE Legend Returning For Royal Rumble: Riyadh