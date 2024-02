WWE is slated to hold its next NXT premium live event, Battleground, on May 26th from Enmarket Arena, Savannah, GA.

WrestleTix reports the show has sold 2,052 tickets with 1,576 remaining for a set up of 3,778.

There are 150 combo tickets out for the show that takes place in 92 days. The last time WWE was at the venue, they drew 6,683 for a June episode of Raw.