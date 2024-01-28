WWE NXT Vengeance Day is slated to take place from the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN, on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

WrestleTix reports the show has sold 1,2,596 tickets with 932 left for a setup of 3,528.

The ticket price range is $32-$131. Here is the updated card for the show:

NXT Championship: Ilja Dragunov defends against Trick Williams

NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria defends against Roxanne Perez

NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi defends against Dragon Lee

Tony D’Angelo, Stacks, and Adriana Rizzo vs. OTM & Jaida Parker

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. TBA