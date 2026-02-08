An update has surfaced regarding a notable WWE NXT departure that took place earlier this week.

For those who missed it, WWE NXT broadcast team member Kelly Kincaid (Kelly Verbil) announced via her official X account on Friday that “as of February 14, I will no longer be under contract with WWE.”

In a small update regarding the situation surrounding the departure, in terms of who is parting ways with whom, Kincaid responded to a fan on her official X account who asked why she is not re-signing with WWE by writing, “I wasn’t given the option,” alluding to the fact that WWE did not offer her a deal to remain with the company when her existing contract expires on Valentine’s Day next Saturday.

Additionally, Kincaid took to X again on Saturday to respond to some more fan comments about the situation, pointing out that she still has remaining dates to finish out with the company.

“I’m finishing out the dates I was booked for,” she wrote. “So I’ll still be there this Tuesday.”

With that in mind, Kincaid actually worked the WWE NXT House Show In Jacksonville, FL. on 2/7/26 as the ring announcer for the show.

Kincaid, who has served as the backstage interviewer for the weekly WWE NXT on The CW Network shows every Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, first joined WWE programming back in February 2022.

The women’s broadcast personality debuted on the now defunct NXT Level Up series, before going on to the role she is more commonly associated with to current NXT fans as the backstage interviewer for the brand.

Also connected Kincaid to the WWE Universe is her personal ties, as she is in a relationship with WWE Superstar Elton Prince (Lewis Howley) of Pretty Deadly. The happy couple welcomed their first child together back on September 20, 2024.

