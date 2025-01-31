– WWE SmackDown returns with the Royal Rumble 2025 go-home show tonight. On tap for the final three-hour show before Saturday’s premium live event are the following matches:

* Chelsea Green (c) vs. Michin (WWE Women’s U.S. Title)

* DIY & Pretty Deadly vs. Motor City Machine Guns & Los Garza

* Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

* Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

– An update on the rumors of EVOLVE Wrestling returning within WWE, who now owns the company, has surfaced. On Thursday, January 30, WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark “EVOLVE.” The official description reads as follows: