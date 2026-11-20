WWE could be looking at some significant changes behind the scenes in 2027.

As previously reported, longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard is expected to step away from his current role as Executive Director following WrestleMania 43 next April. Rather than leaving the company entirely, Prichard is reportedly planning to transition into an at-home consulting position.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Ed Koskey and Robert Roode are expected to assume many of Prichard’s responsibilities, including his administrative duties.

However, there is also the possibility of Shawn Michaels moving into a main roster creative position as part of the transition.

Such a move would create another significant opening within WWE, as Michaels currently oversees NXT.

AJ Styles has been among the names rumored as a potential replacement for Michaels, although that scenario reportedly appears unlikely.

Styles, who occasionally works as a coach at the WWE Performance Center, has reportedly told people that his decision to retire from in-ring competition was motivated by wanting to spend more time with his family. Taking on a demanding, full-time position running NXT would go against those plans.

Another name that has been discussed for a potential leadership role in NXT is CM Punk.

Punk has reportedly been viewed for several months as someone who could eventually take over a position similar to the one Michaels currently holds. However, any such move would likely be years away.

The 48-year-old WWE Superstar remains focused on his in-ring career and recently stated during an NXT live event appearance that he intends to continue wrestling for at least another five years.

Meltzer noted that Punk is currently earning substantial money as an active performer and has approximately five years remaining on his deal. While a transition into a leadership position with NXT could eventually make sense, there are no indications that such a move is being planned for the immediate future.

Whether Punk ultimately takes on that role would also depend on how long he is physically able to continue wrestling.