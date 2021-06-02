As noted late last night, Fightful Select reported that WWE officials were planning to make more cost-cutting releases, possibly as early as this week. The report noted that sources all across the company were aware of major names that were being considered for the cuts, and that there is an ongoing list of departures being considered, but in the recent past WWE has changed their minds on cutting certain people at the last minute.

In an update, it looks like there may be some WWE NXT UK releases made this week. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast noted on Twitter this morning that the NXT UK brand is expected to have cuts coming soon. There’s no word on if those cuts will be made today.

It’s been indicated that the NXT UK brand is not the only area where more cuts are being planned.

In addition to the budget cuts WWE made back in mid-April, another round of talent cuts were made in mid-May. They also let go of dozens of corporate and office employees last month as part of a major restructuring.

