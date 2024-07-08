It looks like some new women’s championships are coming to WWE.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com confirmed multiple reports about WWE being in talks to add two new women’s titles to the mix.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the longtime respected pro wrestling journalist mentioned reports, which included one from Fightful Select, regarding Women’s United States and Women’s Intercontinental Championships being added to Raw and SmackDown on the WWE main roster.

“I know it was reported earlier today because somebody texted me and just goes ‘It’s being reported out there that they are going to create women’s US and Intercontinental titles,'” Meltzer stated. “And I asked and I was basically told that that is, in fact, what is being talked about. So, there you go. Two more championships, one on each brand.”

We will keep you posted.