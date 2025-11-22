WWE is loading up the red brand’s final stop before Survivor Series, and it will start with a major presence.

Roman Reigns is officially set to open the November 24, 2025 edition of WWE Raw, live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The announcement comes on the heels of Reigns’ big return this past Monday, where he stepped back into the spotlight and immediately re-anchored himself to his side of the WarGames battlefield.

Reigns reunited with The Usos, Jimmy & Jey Uso, and aligned with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes to round out a stacked babyface WarGames squad. The group will collide with a powerhouse lineup at Survivor Series, as Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar form the opposing team in this year’s double-cage showdown.

Monday’s Raw will also serve as the go-home episode for Survivor Series: WarGames, and WWE is promoting several key matches and appearances to set the stage for Chicago.

Two more tournament bouts are locked in for the ongoing “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, the bracket designed to determine John Cena’s opponent for his official retirement match. Gunther vs. Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa vs. Penta are both scheduled for the show, adding more intrigue to a tournament that has already delivered its share of surprises.

Additionally, the red brand will host a Men’s WarGames Advantage match, giving one team a crucial upper hand heading into the double-cage environment.

And finally, fans in Oklahoma City will also get an appearance from “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar, who continues to loom large over the Raw side of the WarGames story.

With Roman opening the night, high-stakes tournament action, and Lesnar advertised, WWE is positioning the November 24 Raw as a high-energy final push before Survivor Series weekend.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage from Oklahoma City, OK., and again next Saturday night for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames results from San Diego, CA.