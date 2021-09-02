WWE officials reportedly have not decided on WrestleMania 38 being a two-night event.

As noted, it was reported on Wednesday that the working idea within WWE is to hold WrestleMania 38 over two nights, on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.

In an update, WrestleMania 38 being a two-night event is something being discussed, but officials have not made the decision yet, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was noted that company officials are going through the economics and going over business projections, and will present a plan to see if makes sense to have WrestleMania 38 be a two-night event as they did with WrestleMania 36 and 37.

While the decision to hold WrestleMania 38 over two nights has not been finalized, word is that they are leaning towards the move. Depending on how things go with the COVID-19 pandemic, this would be the first two-night WrestleMania event to be held in front of a full crowd.

WrestleMania 38 was previously announced for Sunday, April 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WrestleMania 39 has been anonunced for Sunday, April 2, 2023 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Stay tuned for more.

