WWE is getting their legal ducks in a row before bringing Blake Monroe to the main roster.

Following a successful run in WWE NXT, which followed her run in AEW as Mariah May, WWE Superstar “The Glamour” Blake Monroe has been featured in vignettes the last few weeks to promote her forthcoming SmackDown debut.

This week, WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the nickname for the women’s wrestling star.

On Tuesday, May 19, WWE filed with the USPTO to trademark “The Glamour.”

The official description of the filing reads as follows: