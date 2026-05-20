WWE is getting their legal ducks in a row before bringing Blake Monroe to the main roster.
Following a successful run in WWE NXT, which followed her run in AEW as Mariah May, WWE Superstar “The Glamour” Blake Monroe has been featured in vignettes the last few weeks to promote her forthcoming SmackDown debut.
This week, WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the nickname for the women’s wrestling star.
On Tuesday, May 19, WWE filed with the USPTO to trademark “The Glamour.”
The official description of the filing reads as follows:
IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.