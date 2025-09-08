– The return of WWE to Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York for WWE Raw on November 17 will see tickets officially go on-sale starting this Wednesday, September 10, 2025. A special online pre-sale will take place on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Thus far, the only thing advertised for WWE Raw at MSG on 11/17 is the final appearance of John Cena in “The Garden.”

– Women’s wrestling legend Leilani Kai, an inductee into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016 and the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2024, was backstage at the WWE NXT shows last week. She was also present at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

– WWE returns with a new two-hour block of “Superstar Sunday” original programming on A&E this coming Sunday, September 14. Scheduled are back-to-back episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments, with one episode focusing on Mick Foley and the other on Shocking Comebacks in WWE over the years. After those two shows, WWE LFG returns with a new episode. The official description for the show reads: “The quest for an NXT contract kicks into high gear, as the women take center stage for the LFG Playoffs. Bayley Humphrey and Dani Sekelsky go head-to-head, as Undertaker has the unenviable task of choosing which of his star pupils will move on.”

– The latest installment of “WWE Playlist” on the official WWE YouTube channel looks at various times “The Man” Becky Lynch has attacked men over the years in her WWE career.

– Inspired by the recent wild ‘Good Ole’ Fashioned Donnybrook’ showdown between Sheamus and Rusev, WWE has compiled over 2 hours of “Gritty Brawls” on their official WWE Vault YouTube channel. The description for the video, which you can watch in its’ entirety via the YouTube player embedded below, reads: “It’s donnybrook after donnybrook in this collection of full-fledged brawls, including “Stone Cold” vs. Mankind, Sheamus vs. Big Show, Vader vs. Stan Hansen and more rugged slugfests.”

– Also new on the WWE Vault YouTube channel is the complete episode of Broken Skull Sessions with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin interviewing fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend “The Godfather” Charles Wright.