Will WWE Raw moving from USA Network to Netflix spell the end of Nielsen ratings?

The jury is still out, however, if it is any indication, The Athletic is reporting that Netflix will be tracked by Nielsen for the two NFL football games scheduled for Christmas Day on December 25.

Although the NFL games will be tracked by Nielsen, with ratings for both coming out afterwards, it has still not been announced whether or not the same can be said for WWE Raw when the show moves to the streaming platform on January 6, 2025.

Netflix did chose to release internal data regarding the viewership for the recent Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing event.

