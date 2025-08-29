– Several upcoming episodes of WWE Raw in September are currently listed for a 7 PM ET start time. WWE has not issued an official statement, but sources indicate the company is experimenting with the timeslot.

– In regards to the disturbing story told on a recent podcast by a comedian and former WWE writer involving Ashley Massaro and Vince McMahon, sources state that no one they’ve spoken to has ever heard the claim or even rumors of it. The individual in question only worked with WWE for a brief period, and not during Massaro’s time with the company.

– Social media chatter about Brie Bella being “banned” from WWE because of Bryan Danielson is inaccurate. She simply has not been used by the company.

– Rumors circulating that Vince McMahon is “unhappy with WWE’s current direction” are also false. The talk reportedly stemmed from an outlet taking comments from a recent Q&A out of context.

– Reports claiming WWE talent have been told they cannot speak with Vince McMahon are said to be untrue. Sources indicate there is no policy preventing talent from doing so.

– Talk of Raja Jackson being booked by another independent promotion is a publicity stunt. He has not been booked anywhere, and given his current situation, wrestling bookings are unlikely to be a priority.

– This week’s WWE releases of talent from WWE I.D. were always part of the plan for the program, which is expected to include signings, cuts, and roster adjustments as it continues. As noted earlier today, WWE also quietly released four-to-six employees from their primary company, all non-wrestler staff members, earlier this week.

– The Bronson Reed “Tribal Thief” shirt was briefly removed from WWE Shop and later reposted with altered shoes to avoid copyright issues.

(H/T: Fightful Select)