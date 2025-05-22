Apollo Crews is making strong progress in his recovery.

The WWE star announced back in February that he had undergone surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. This week, he took to social media with an encouraging update on his rehab journey.

“Been crushing the rehab. Feeling good,” Crews wrote. “I never really had any physical pain, but it took a while to get my mental game right after the injury happened. I’m over that hump now. Just waking up taking it day by day and putting in the work.”

Crews hasn’t competed since the January 24 episode of WWE SmackDown, where he lost to Johnny Gargano.

There’s still no official word on when he’ll be back on WWE television.