WWE is reportedly returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the fall.

It was reported by The Wrestling Club, which is a Twitter fan page based in the Middle East that has provided coverage of previous WWE events in the Kingdom, that the Saudi General Sport Authority’s Ministry of Sport has decided on November for the next WWE event. No specific date or venue was included with the report.

Furthermore, WWE sources report to PWInsider that the early expectation within the company is that they will finally return to Saudi Arabia in the fall, and that no date has been locked in yet. WWE is expected to run one event in the Kingdom before the end of this year.

WWE was forced to nix their second 2020 event and first 2021 event in the Kingdom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kingdom lifted some of their coronavirus restrictions back in late May, and media reports from the country note that they are serious about opening back up for concerts and sporting events.

WWE has not ran the Kingdom since the Super ShowDown 2020 event was held in February 2020 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh. @Wrestlevotes reported back in late April that multiple WWE sources were indicating that a return to Saudi Arabia was “very much on the table” before the end of 2021.

WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority announced in 2018 that they were entering into a 10-year strategic multi-platform partnership to support the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, which is the Kingdom’s social and economic reform program. The deal called for two events to be held per year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced delays in 2020 and 2021. WWE visited Saudi Arabia for Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel in 2018, Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel in 2019, and Super ShowDown in 2020.

Stay tuned for more on WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia.

