The WWE King and Queen of The Ring Premium Live Event will reportedly take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It was reported earlier this week that WWE was headed back to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 27 for the King and Queen of The Ring event, likely in the capital city of Riyadh.

In an update, now PWInsider reports that WWE King and Queen of The Ring is scheduled to be held in Jeddah. This is the second-largest city in the Kingdom and the main resort city in the country.

There’s no word yet on the venue, but WWE previously ran two events from King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah – Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 and Super ShowDown 2019. WWE returned to Jeddah in 2022 for Elimination Chamber, but that event was held at the Jeddah Super Dome, which had just opened.

WWE filed to trademark “WWE King and Queen of The Ring” back in December, so this looks to be the working title for the show.

The King and Queen of The Ring event will be held during Memorial Day Weekend in the United States, the day before AEW’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Xavier Woods most recently became King of The Ring at Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia, which is where Zelina Vega won the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament.

Below is an updated look at WWE Premium Live Events for 2023:

* Saturday, April 1: WWE NXT Stand & Deliver from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

* Saturday, April 1: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

* Sunday, April 2: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

* Saturday, May 6: WWE Backlash from TBA

* Saturday, May 27: WWE King and Queen of The Ring from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

* Saturday, July 1: WWE Money In the Bank from the O2 Arena in London, England

* Saturday, August 5: WWE SummerSlam from Ford Field in Detroit, MI

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.