It looks like WWE may be getting closer to returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As seen in the tweet below, the Saudi General Sport Authority’s Ministry of Sport tweeted a video package that shows stadiums in the country are re-opening for soccer games. Large public sporting events have limited for the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This news likely opens the door for a WWE return to the Kingdom.

WWE has not ran the Kingdom since the Super ShowDown 2020 event was held in February 2020 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, but @Wrestlevotes reported back in late April that multiple WWE sources were indicating that a return to Saudi Arabia was “very much on the table” before the end of 2021.

WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority announced in 2018 that they were entering into a 10-year strategic multi-platform partnership to support the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, which is the Kingdom’s social and economic reform program. The deal called for two events to be held per year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced delays in 2020. WWE visited Saudi Arabia for Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel in 2018, Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel in 2019, and Super ShowDown in 2020.

There is no firm timeframe for when WWE might return to Saudi Arabia this year, but we will keep you updated. Stay tuned for more.

#We_returned 📣

to the stands to fill them with cheering and support 👏🏼

and to the matches to fuel the excitement and enthusiasm 🔥pic.twitter.com/Zp5xGmws5s — Ministry of Sport (@gsaksa_en) May 16, 2021

