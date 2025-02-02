The WWE main roster women’s division is filling up fast.

In addition to the returns of Charlotte Flair and Nikki Bella, former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace also turned up in the Women’s Royal Rumble after signing on the dotted line with WWE. The news was confirmed during the PLE broadcast on Saturday night.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus also turned up in the Women’s Rumble, wearing the same ring attire she wore in her WWE debut 25 years ago. Stratus has mentioned in multiple interviews leading up to her return this weekend that she has her sights set on another WWE comeback for her 25-year anniversary.

If that wasn’t enough of an influx of high-profile talent to the women’s divisions in WWE, which now have secondary titles with the addition of the Women’s United States and Women’s Intercontinental Championships, some talent from WWE NXT appears to be set to move up as well.

Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer worked the Women’s Rumble match as well, however Giulia is still the reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion, while Vaquer is in the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship picture.

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, however, was rumored to be moving up to the main roster heading into Saturday’s PLE. Coming out of it, Perez spoke in a digital exclusive backstage interview at Lucas Oil Stadium with Byron Saxton where she essentially confirmed the news.

After boasting breaking the all-time record for longest run in a Women’s Rumble match at one hour, seven minutes and 47 seconds, Perez also tipped her own cap to her accomplishments in WWE NXT, before vowing to do the same on the main roster.

“And I’m going to continue to do the same exact thing here on the main roster,” Perez told Saxton after the February 1 PLE. “So girls, get ready,” she added with a smirk while looking directly into the camera.