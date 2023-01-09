WWE continues to scout indie talents at various events across the country.

We noted before how WWE Consultant Gabe Sapolsky had been scouting wrestlers at indie events in recent months, including Prestige Wrestling and DEFY Wrestling. In an update, Sapolsky continues to scout events as he was recently at a West Coast Pro Wrestling event.

“Yeah so it’s crazy I heard that WWE is totally back on the hunt for top indie talent. Word is Gabe Sapolsky was scouting talent at West Coast Pro wrestling recently. A lot of indie and Lucha talent with eyes on them,” wrote Righteous Reg on Twitter.

On a related note, Sapolsky’s Independent Wrestling Industry Twitter Spaces events have a been a big hit with indie wrestlers and others as of late. The weekly events have been held on Wednesdays, but are returning to Sundays for a few weeks. Sapolsky tweeted on the online events today.

“Independent Wrestling Industry Twitter Spaces will be returning to Sunday night EST time for next couple of weeks [hands shaking emoji] Everyone who works in any capacity in indie wrestling is welcome for: -Networking -Advice -Sharing knowledge -Talkin’ Shop Turn on my notis for exact time,” Sapolsky wrote at @BookItGabe.

Sapolsky, who has worked in pro wrestling for around 30 years, officially began working for WWE as a Creative Consultant in January 2017, and held that role until January 2022, mainly working for WWE NXT and at the WWE Performance Center. He was brought back by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H in September of this year. Sapolsky’s LinkedIn page lists him as a full-time Consultant for WWE.

You can see Sapolsky’s full tweet below:

Independent Wrestling Industry Twitter Spaces will be returning to Sunday night EST time for next couple of weeks 🤝 Everyone who works in any capacity in indie wrestling is welcome for: -Networking

-Advice

-Sharing knowledge

-Talkin’ Shop Turn on my notis for exact time — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) January 9, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.