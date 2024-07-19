German newspaper Bild is reporting the following matches for the upcoming WWE live event return to Germany in August.

For 8/27 in Oberhausen, 8/28 in Stuttgart and 8/29 in Frankfurt: Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, Bayley vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens and LA Knight vs. The Bloodline.

Additionally, the three dates include advertised appearances by GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Ilja Dragunov, Sheamus, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, #DIY and Tiffany Stratton.

On 8/30 in Berlin, which will be an episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sami Zayn and Ilja Dragunov, as well as Sheamus vs. Santos Escobar are advertised. Both are likely dark matches.

Before the company returns to Germany, they will be running a three-show tour of Japan, which includes stops in Osaka on July 25 and Tokyo on July 26 and July 27.

Featured below are the officially advertised lineups for the three WWE Japan shows:

Thursday, July 25th, Osaka:

Triple Threat WWE Championship Match: “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles, World Heavyweight Championship Match: “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Meiko Satomura vs. Damage Control (Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai with ASUKA). Other scheduled participants include: Rey Mysterio, World Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, “The Ring General” Gunther, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, The Bloodline, World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & JD McDonagh, LA Knight and Kevin Owens.

Friday, July 26th, Tokyo:

WWE Championship Match: “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles, World Heavyweight Championship Match: “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Meiko Satomura vs. Damage Control (Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai with Asuka), Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight. Other scheduled participants include: Rey Mysterio, World Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, “The Ring General” Gunther, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, The Bloodline, World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & JD McDonagh, LA Knight and Kevin Owens.

Saturday, July 27th, Tokyo:

Fatal 4-Way WWE Championship Match: “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles, World Heavyweight Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Meiko Satomura vs. Damage Control (Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai). Other scheduled participants: “Main Event” Jey Uso, World Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, “The Ring General” Gunther, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, The Bloodline, World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & JD McDonagh and Kevin Owens.