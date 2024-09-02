– Scarlett Bordeaux of The Final Testament appears in a new ad to remind you that alcohol seriously affects your ability to ride a motorcycle. Check out Scarlett’s “Ride Sober or Get Pulled Over” ad, which WWE promoted via social media on Monday, below.

.@Lady_Scarlett13 is here to remind you that alcohol seriously affects your ability to ride your motorcycle. Ride Sober or Get Pulled over. #ad pic.twitter.com/e6nX2WqQF3 — WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2024

– Shawn Michaels was pleased with the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event on September 1 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Following the show, the WWE NXT executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend surfaced on social media to react to the big event.

“Denver, the energy was off the charts tonight,” he wrote via X. “A HUGE thank you to the NXT Universe for an incredible night… and another huge thank you to the WWE NXT Superstars & Crew for raising the bar yet again!”

Denver, the energy was off the charts tonight! A HUGE thank you to the NXT Universe for an incredible night… and another huge thank you to the #WWENXT Superstars & Crew for raising the bar yet again! #NXTNoMercy — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) September 2, 2024

– WWE has begun the full promotional push towards their move of SmackDown from FOX to the USA Network starting on Friday, September 13. Featured below is the official trailer that aired during WWE Bash In Berlin and WWE NXT No Mercy, which has also been shared across all of WWE’s social and digital platforms.