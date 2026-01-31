Well, it looks like it was a production error spoiler.

And one of massive proportions.

As noted on Friday, WWE put a graphic on the screen during their broadcast from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which listed Bron Breakker as the No. 1 Entrant in the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble.

The photo quickly made the rounds online (see below), leading many to believe that the company accidentally aired the graphic early, spoiling the first entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match for Saturday’s show.

During the Countdown to WWE Royal Rumble pre-show on Saturday afternoon, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce joined the pre-show panel, which consisted of Michael Cole, CM Punk, Big E. and Wade Barrett.

However, he doesn’t get to say much at all.

Why?

Because “The Oracle” stormed the set and got right in the red brand shot-callers’ face. He asked him what he’s doing and then ranted about how he doesn’t believe the draw was random. “You’re really gonna make him number two?!” He argued number two is just as bad as number one.

“You wanna play F.A.F.O. with me? I’ll play F.A.F.O. with you!” Heyman said in an intense, face-to-face moment to wrap things up. Pearce then said he’s off to have a conversation and threw his microphone down.

