As noted, WWE has announced that the first RAW of 2021 on January 4 will be Legends Night on the USA Network. We noted before that several Hall of Famers and Superstars had been confirmed for the show, including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, Beth Phoenix, Sgt. Slaughter, Carlito, Mickie James, IRS, Tatanka, Michael “PS” Hayes, Alicia Fox, and others.

WWE now has more than 20 Legends, Superstars and Hall of Famers advertised for the special episode. Below is the updated listing, along with WWE’s teaser announcement:

* Alicia Fox

* Beth Phoenix

* Big Show

* Boogeyman

* Booker T

* Candice Michelle

* Carlito

* Hillbilly Jim

* Hulk Hogan

* IRS (Irwin R. Schyster)

* Ivory

* Jacqueline

* Jeff Jarrett

* Jimmy Hart

* Kurt Angle

* Mark Henry

* Melina

* Michael “PS” Hayes

* Mickie James

* Ric Flair

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Tatanka

* Torrie Wilson

Raw to host Legends Night live Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 Get ready to ring in 2021 with one legendary night. Some of your favorite WWE Legends and Hall of Famers will return for Raw Legends Night on the first Monday Night Raw of the new year. The guest list is already set to feature two of the greatest of all time: “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan and “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Will your favorite WWE Legend show up on this epic night? There’s no telling what surprises are in store when Raw Legends’ Night rings in 2021 on Monday, January 4 at 8/7 C on USA Network!

