Update on WWE Stock and After Hours Trading Following Q2 Report

WWE stock was up 1.95% today, closing at $45.43 per share after opening at $44.17. Today’s high was $45.76 and the low was $43.94.

Stock is currently up 5.86% at $48.09 per share in after hours trading following the release of their strong Second Quarter 2020 earnings report.

WWE usually releases the earnings at around 8am ET before the opening bell, but this time they issued the report after the close of the market at 4pm. You can read our Q2 2020 earnings release coverage here and coverage from the investors call with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon here.

