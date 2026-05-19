Several WWE Superstars are officially set to be part of UFC’s upcoming Freedom 250 Fan Fest during the historic White House fight weekend in Washington, D.C.

After it was announced earlier this week that WWE talent would participate in meet-and-greet sessions at the June 13-14 event, WWE confirmed the first wave of names during Monday night’s episode of Raw. Fans attending the fan fest can expect appearances from Charlotte Flair, The Miz, Trick Williams, Chelsea Green, The Usos, Tiffany Stratton, and Bron Breakker.

Michael Cole plugged the event on Raw and hyped the crossover between WWE and UFC talent during the special weekend festivities.

“Hey folks, get ready for two unforgettable days of non-stop action at the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest,” Cole said. “Don’t miss immersive fan experiences, live shows featuring UFC athletes, celebrity appearances, exclusive on-stage music, and more. Plus, meet and greets with your favorite WWE Superstars including Charlotte Flair, The Miz, Trick Williams, Chelsea Green, The Usos, Tiffany Stratton, and Bron Breakker.”

The fan fest will take place at The Ellipse, the park located just outside the White House. While tickets to the event are free, fans must submit a request and will then be entered into a random drawing for admission.