According to WWE sources, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made a great impression and served TNA well as a representative during her recent NXT appearances, so there is immediate interest in her returning. They also said that TNA made the process very easy. WWE seems open to the possibility of something like this happening again in the future, and that’s what ultimately happened. In addition to Scott D’Amore at the time, Ariel Schnerner, TNA’s vice president of business development, were helpful in the process.

This isn’t the first time the two companies have worked together in sharing a talent, as WWE brought Mickie James in for the Women’s Royal Rumble match in the past. James wasn’t technically under contract with TNA at that time, which is a key difference this time around with Grace.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay were also reportedly contacted in 2022, and were under TNA contract, but they ultimately decided against it.

It’s worth noting that WWE reached out to TNA and were unaware that the call had been made to remove Scott D’Amore from his position within the company. D’Amore actually accepted WWE’s inquiry regardless, and tried to buy TNA at that point.

Their move away from working with Scott D’Amore reportedly had no impact on their business relationship.

Several female talents in WWE have reportedly expressed their desire to appear on TNA programming, per the new crossover working arrangement. One in particular pointed out how it would help give the women more opportunities to get involved in rivalries, and help create buzz.

One higher-up in NXT stated Steve Maclin would be a perfect fit, as few people are as familiar with the process in NXT and the WWE Performance Center than he.

Additionally, there is significant interest in working with others on the TNA roster, such as Leon Slater and Josh Alexander, both of whom have been spoken of highly amongst the NXT roster as potential opponents.

