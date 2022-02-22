We noted before how WWE had failed to trademark the “Sunday Stunner” name earlier this month.

In an update, it’s been revealed that WWE is branding all of their post-WrestleMania 38 Sunday night live events as “WWE Sunday Stunner” shows.

The first live event under the Sunday Night Stunner banner will be on Sunday, May 1 in Fairfax, VA at the EagleBank Arena.

This comes after it was recently revealed how WWE is using “Saturday Night’s Main Event” branding for their post-WrestleMania live events held on Saturday nights.

