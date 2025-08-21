– The pre-sale code for tickets to the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN premium live event on September 20 in Indianapolis, IN. is WWETIX.

– In addition to Seth Rollins appearing on ESPN Get Up and John Cena making appearances to promote the launch of the ESPN DTC App, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be on ESPN SportsCenter this afternoon to discuss the WWE and ESPN deal. There will likely be even more WWE-related appearances on ESPN later today as well.

– Mercedes Mone spoke with Jon Alba of The Takedown on SI about her former tag-team partner in WWE, Naomi, being pregnant with Jimmy Uso. She stated the following:

“Yeah, I’m an auntie. I’m excited. I was so excited for the news, and she told me you’re going to be an auntie, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I cannot wait to see a little baby Trinity.’ And I really hope it’s a girl. But I just honestly hope it’s so healthy, and she has a healthy pregnancy. She is my sister for life. I am so proud of her and everything that she has accomplished, and it’s just so perfect to see how far she’s come and just to experience this next chapter in her life and her career. I’m along for the ride as a fan, for her. I mean, cheering her on all the way from AEW. So, it’s amazing.”

– WWE Superstars vs. Puppets is the focus of the latest installment of the WWE Playlist digital series.