An update has surfaced regarding WWE’s plans for the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC.

One source is reporting that the second episode of the returning WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event series on NBC has an official date.

As noted, the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled for December 14 at 8/7c, airing live on NBC and streaming via simulcast on Peacock from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

The expected date for the next episode after the 12/14 return show is six weeks later, with January 25 penciled in for the sophomore episode of the returning classic Saturday night WWE on NBC prime time program.

This bold move would put another significant show on the WWE calendar that the company will have to build up to and promote just one week before their annual WWE Royal Rumble premium live event on February 1, 2025 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

A location for the 1/25 episode has yet to be determined.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)