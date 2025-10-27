WWE is coming to “The Lone Star State” for their final big NXT show of 2025.

At the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event from this past weekend in Prescott Valley, Arizona, it was announced that WWE NXT Deadline will take place on December 6, 2025 from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

This confirmed reports we shared nearly a week prior to the announcement.

On Monday morning, WWE issued an official press release with additional details and information regarding the final NXT premium live event on the company’s 2025 calendar.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details via the press release seen below.

SAN ANTONIO TO HOST DEADLINE® ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6 Tickets On Sale Wednesday, October 29 at 10am CT Presale Access Begins Tuesday, October 28 at 10am CT October 27, 2025 – WWE® today announced that Deadline will take place Saturday, December 6, at the Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas, marking the first WWE Premium Live Event to emanate from San Antonio since Royal Rumble® in 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, October 29, at 10am CT via https://www.boeingcentertechport.com/. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting https://www.boeingcentertechport.com/ and using the code NXTTIX starting Tuesday, October 28, at 10am CT until 11:59pm CT. Deadline will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Ricky Saints, NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Blake Monroe, and more. About WWE

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on December 6 for live WWE NXT Deadline 2025 results coverage from San Antonio, TX.

The countdown begins. ⏰ NXT Deadline returns on December 6th in San Antonio, Texas! pic.twitter.com/BxA1XWGcy4 — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2025