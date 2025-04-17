– According to Wrestle Votes, there is growing speculation behind-the-scenes that some within WWE are expecting The Rock to show up and be involved in some form or fashion during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

– In the new Vanity Fair piece on Roman Reigns, it was noted by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque that “The Original Tribal Chief” is still “the biggest needle-mover on the ticket sales side of WWE.”

– Speaking of The OTC, upon arriving in Las Vegas, NV., Roman Reigns was gifted some gear from the hometown NFL team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

– Ahead of his attempt to capture a record 17th world championship when he meets Undispiuted WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Sunday on April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV., John Cena is the focus of a new video on the WWE Vault YouTube channel. The video looks at the story behind John Cena’s first WWE Championship chase at WrestleMania.