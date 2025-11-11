Who moved the most merchandise for WWE this year?

Let’s find out!

On Tuesday morning, the official social media outlets for WWE Shop has officially unveiled its list of the company’s top merchandise movers for 2025.

The list, released in alphabetical order rather than ranked by sales, features seven male Superstars and three female stars who have been among WWE’s most bankable names at the merch table this year.

Check out the complete top ten list below.

WWE’s Top 10 Merchandise Sellers For 2025

* Alexa Bliss

* AJ Lee

* CM Punk

* Cody Rhodes

* Jacob Fatu

* ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso

* John Cena

* Penta

* Rhea Ripley

* Roman Reigns

AJ Lee’s inclusion stands out, as she only returned to WWE this past September after nearly a decade away. The former Divas Champion was a top seller during her first run before retiring in 2015, and she’s quickly reclaimed that status after reuniting with her husband CM Punk at WWE WrestlePalooza, where the duo defeated Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

In a social media graphic accompanying the announcement, WWE highlighted five of the featured names, which were John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Rhea Ripley, with Cena taking center stage.

The placement makes sense, as the 17-time former World Champion and current WWE Intercontinental Champion has spent 2025 on his high-profile year-long “The Last Time Is Now” farewell tour, complete with exclusive special-themed merchandise at each stop along the way.

John Cena returns for his final-ever WWE Raw appearance next Monday night, November 17, 2025, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.