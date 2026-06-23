WWE is taping this week’s episode of SmackDown this evening.

Following the live daytime episode of WWE Raw on Monday at the O2 Arena in London, England, the company is running the same venue today, Tuesday, June 23, to tape the episode of WWE SmackDown that will air on Friday, June 26.

Ahead of the 6/23 taping for the 6/26 blue brand prime time program, WWE has announced Oba Femi and Seth Rollins will team up for the first time ever to take on The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Austin Theory.

Breakker and Theory are fresh off of losing the WWE Tag-Team Championships to The Street Profits on the 6/22 Raw in London show, thanks in part to a surprise return from Joe Hendry, who assisted Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in their title-capturing victory.

The belief is that the Femi and Rollins vs. Breakker and Theory bout will be a non-televised dark match taking place exclusively for the live crowd in attendance in England.

WWE is taping the 6/26 episode of SmackDown tonight, as the roster will be flying out to Saudi Arabia, where the company is scheduled to hold their annual WWE Night Of Champions premium live event on June 27 in Riyadh.

Make sure to check back here this evening for complete WWE SmackDown Spoilers From London, ENG., and again on 6/27 for live WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results coverage.