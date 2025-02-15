– WWE will be holding an EVOLVE taping on February 21, but it is private and invitation only. Ava previously announced that they will soon crown the inaugural WWE EVOLVE Champion. The new WWE EVOLVE show is scheduled to debut on Tubi on March 5.

– Bron Breakker is scheduled for a meet and greet on Monday, February 17. The WWE Intercontinental Champion will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless Store at 3124 Eastway Drive in Charlotte, N.C. at 11am local time.

– WWE released a special preview clip of their new WWE’s Greatest Moments show debuting this weekend as part of the returning WWE Superstar Sunday lineup on A&E.