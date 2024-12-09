WWE has a special schedule for television tapings for NXT heading into the holiday season.

Following a live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network this week on Tuesday, December 10, the company will be switching things up.

The company will be taping two episodes of WWE NXT on The CW Network next Tuesday, December 17. One will broadcast on the same night, while the other will be for the Christmas Eve episode on December 24.

Additionally, on Thursday, December 19, they will be taping the episode scheduled for December 31.

All of the tapings will be held at the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

