“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio isn’t even back from his injury hiatus yet, and plans are already in motion on how his next title challenger will be determined.

On Wednesday, WWE announced via social media that a AAA Mega Championship No. 1 Contender match will take place at the upcoming AAA on FOX Latin America debut show this weekend.

Ahead of the January 17 debut event on FOX Latin America, which also airs via YouTube and Facebook for fans worldwide, WWE has announced that El Grande Americano will go one-on-one against El Hijo del Vikingo, with the winner moving on to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Mega title at a later date.

“Will El Grande Americano or El Hijo del Vikingo be next to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship,” the WWE social media announcement began. “Don’t miss this No. 1 Contender’s Match when Lucha Libre AAA streams LIVE this Saturday at 9e/6p on FOX in Latin America and YouTube + Facebook everywhere else.”

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the 1/17 AAA on FOX Latin America premiere event:

* El Grande Americano vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (AAA Mega Title No. 1 Contender)

* Flammer (c) vs. Faby Apache (AAA Reina de Reinas Title)

* Niño Hamburguesa, La Parka & Mr. Iguana vs. Abismo Negro, Taurus & Histeria (Six-Man Tag-Team Match)

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 1/17 for complete AAA on FOX Latin America results.