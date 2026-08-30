WWE has officially put NXT Halloween Havoc on the calendar for later this year.

During the closing portion of Sunday’s NXT Heatwave Premium Live Event, the broadcast went backstage for an interview with NXT General Manager Robert Stone, who revealed details regarding the brand’s next PLE.

Stone announced that NXT Halloween Havoc will take place on Saturday, October 31, fittingly bringing the annual event back on Halloween night.

The show will air on The CW, although WWE has yet to announce a location or venue for the event. Additional details and the first matches for the card are expected to be revealed in the weeks ahead.

Halloween Havoc has been an annual part of the NXT schedule since WWE revived the former WCW event name in 2020.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Heatwave 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.