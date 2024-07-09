“Mami” is back, and the fans love it.

And WWE is aware of that fact.

Coming out of an explosive episode of WWE Raw from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Monday, July 8, 2024, former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley returned at the end of the show to confront Liv Morgan for injuring her and going after Dominik Mysterio during her absence.

In an update, PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE is internally listing Ripley as a babyface talent for the Raw roster.

Subsequently, the rest of the members of The Judgment Day faction are all still considered heels.

Make of that what you will.