WWE has confirmed our report from earlier today regarding the plans for tonight’s Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns segment on WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

As noted per Wrestle Votes earlier today, the company is planning to show footage filmed recently of “The American Nightmare” and “The Original Tribal Chief” together at Georgia Tech on tonight’s show, as the duo “search for common ground” heading into their battle against The Bloodline at WWE Bad Blood 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For those unaware, Rhodes is a native of Atlanta, while Reigns played two seasons for the Yellow Jackets team based out of the area.

WWE.com released the following announcement regarding their segment on tonight’s show:

“Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns met up at Georgia Tech last night, Reigns’ alma mater in the heart of Rhodes’ hometown of Atlanta. This will also be the site of their epic tag team showdown against Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood on Oct. 5.”

Ahead of #WWEBadBlood in Atlanta, two of WWE's biggest Superstars met at Georgia Tech… Watch the intense exchange between @CodyRhodes and @WWERomanReigns in its entirety TONIGHT on #SmackDown! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/TQCeGFc32v — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2024