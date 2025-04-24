– WWE has reportedly updated their internal rosters, officially listing both Becky Lynch and Rusev as members of the Raw brand. Interestingly, both are now categorized as heels. Seth Rollins is also aligned with the Raw roster in the same internal update.

– Alexa Bliss, who has been noticeably absent from television in recent weeks, is said to be completely healthy. She was in attendance for WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas, participating in related events. Sources indicate that Bliss is simply awaiting the green light from WWE creative, with plans in place for her to return as the leader of the rumored “Wyatt Sicks” faction.

– Kairi Sane was also backstage at WrestleMania 41. The former Women’s Tag Team Champion has reportedly recovered from her recent injuries and is expected to return to action imminently.

