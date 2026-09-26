WWE is advertising several notable matches for upcoming SmackDown events, including Seth Rollins stepping into the ongoing rivalry involving 946.

WWE filed a trademark for the “946” name in late August, with the group subsequently revealed as Royce Keys alongside OTM’s Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

The faction has recently been involved in a storyline with The Bloodline on Raw. On the September 21 episode, 946 abducted Solo Sikoa ahead of his scheduled Money in the Bank qualifying match, ultimately preventing him from competing.

The rivalry is now being carried over to several upcoming WWE events.

For the October 2 SmackDown in Denver, Royce Keys, Nima and Price are advertised to face Jacob Fatu and The Usos — Jey and Jimmy Uso — in six-man tag team action.

Things get particularly interesting one week later in Lafayette, as WWE is advertising Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa and LA Knight vs. 946 for the October 9 event.

Rollins has been away from WWE television since losing his World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, although he has continued to wrestle at non-televised events.

WWE is also advertising championship action for the October 23 SmackDown event in Ontario. Solo Sikoa and LA Knight are currently listed to challenge Bron Breakker and Austin Theory of The Vision for the World Tag Team Championship.

The advertised matches are scheduled to take place after the respective SmackDown broadcasts and, as always, WWE live event cards are subject to change.

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