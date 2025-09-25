Could an entire TNA vs. NXT special event be on the way?

Following the start of the TNA Wrestling invasion of WWE NXT this past Tuesday night on NXT on CW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., WWE is getting their ducks in a row for the future of the angle.

WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) this week to trademark ‘Invasion,’ the same term the company used in the past for their infamous WWE vs. The Alliance (WCW & ECW) Invasion pay-per-view after acquiring World Championship Wrestling and Extreme Championship Wrestling in 2001.

Featured below is the official description of the USPTO filing made by WWE for ‘Invasion’ this week: