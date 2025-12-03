WWE may soon get one of its most popular voices back at the desk.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE President Nick Khan made it clear that the company intends to bring Pat McAfee back once his college football commitments wrap up.

McAfee has been away from WWE since June, stepping back from his commentary role just as his football schedule ramped up for the season.

At one point during their conversation, Khan directly asked McAfee when fans could expect his return.

“I am in shape,” McAfee joked in response.

Khan went on to reveal that several people inside the company had reached out during the interview, all asking the same question about McAfee’s eventual comeback.

McAfee poked fun at the claim, saying Khan “only got one message, but kayfabed it to six.”

Khan then delivered the line that got wrestling fans buzzing.

“We’re going to bring you back,” Khan said of McAfee’s WWE status. “I know you and I are going to sit together once college football slows.”

McAfee currently works for ESPN as part of the College GameDay crew. With conference championship weekend arriving and bowl season following shortly after, the window for a potential WWE return is finally approaching in the near future.

