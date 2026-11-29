Kiana James is headed to Mexico.

During the November 28 episode of AAA on FOX, a video package aired featuring the WWE Superstar announcing that she will make her AAA debut on Saturday, December 5, 2026.

The show is scheduled to emanate from Auditorio GNP Seguros in Puebla, Mexico.

James, who introduced herself as “Una Percento” Kiana James in a video package that aired on the November 21 episode of AAA on FOX, continued to establish her new persona this week.

“Mexico, what a response,” James said. “I mean, the feedback on my video that aired last week. I would say I’m surprised, but I’m not. But don’t worry, gentlemen. You’ll get your chance to see me live when I make my AAA debut in the city of Puebla.”

James proceeded to show off a photo of herself wearing a Puebla jersey before taking a shot at the local soccer team.

“Funny enough, here is a picture of me in a Puebla jersey. Amazing,” she said. “I want you guys to really look at this photo because this is the only time you’re going to see someone in a Puebla jersey who’s not a massive loser. Refreshing, isn’t it?”

The WWE Superstar wrapped up the video package by showcasing footage of herself working out in the gym.

“Now, back to me. Here I am again in the gym. It’s amazing. If this is what I can do in the gym, imagine what I can do in the ring. Puebla, get ready. Yo soy uno por ciento, Kiana James.”

James has been out of action since competing in a battle royal on the October 6 episode of WWE NXT. Her most recent main roster match saw her come up short against Chelsea Green on the July 24 episode of WWE SmackDown.